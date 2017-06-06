Trump intensifies criticism of London mayor on Twitter

One of the three attackers who killed seven people near London Bridge on Saturday night was previously investigated by British security services but had not been viewed as a serious threat, British police said on Monday.

Shortly after Saturday’s attacks and before they were confirmed as terrorist events, Trump took to Twitter to say “we need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety”. London police chief Cressida Dick told BBC TV that they have seized “a huge amount of forensic material” after going through the van used in the attack “very very carefully”. After his election past year, Khan tweeted criticism of then-candidate Trump’s rhetoric, saying that his “ignorant view of Islam could make both our countries less safe”.

Sanders also said Twitter is important so Trump can “communicate directly to the people without the bias of the media”.

If you’re new to the debacle, it started when Trump criticised the London Mayor for reassuring Londoners there was no reason to be alarmed in the wake of Saturday’s terror attack.

And Trump’s mischaracterization of Khan was amplified by his favorite morning TV show, Fox & Friends, which devoted a segment on Monday to criticizing the London mayor.

Trump accuses Khan of making “excuse” for statement that Londoners should not be alarmed.

British Prime Minister Theresa May says police are also still working to determine the identities of all the victims, but that so far it is known they include people of several nationalities.

“As the mayor of London, I want to send a clear message to the sick and evil extremists who commit these ugly crimes. GOD BLESS!” His criticism of Khan followed later on.

The Justice Department last week asked the U.S. supreme court to reinstate Trump’s executive order banning travel to the USA from the six Muslim-majority nations while it appeals a lower-court ruling that upheld a nationwide block on the ban.

Trump’s latest tweet came after he conceded that his administration’s executive order temporarily suspending visa issuance to citizens of six majority-Muslim countries is indeed “a TRAVEL BAN!” and blasted his own Justice Department for revising his original order.

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017The Justice Dept. should ask for an expedited hearing of the watered down Travel Ban before the Supreme Court – & seek much tougher version!

Khan, London’s first Muslim mayor, did not respond to the White House’s attack.

Trump on Sunday night suggested the mayor was downplaying the terror attack itself. “It risks alienating mainstream Muslims”.

Trump responded by calling Khan “ignorant” and challenging him to an IQ test.

The National Health Service told Reuters Monday that “a total of 36. patients (are) now being cared for in five London hospitals, and of these 18 remain in a critical condition”.

Tisdall said her phone went wild after news of the murderous rampage went global. “In any event, we are EXTREME VETTING people coming into the United States in order to help keep our country safe”.

Trump said he had spoken with May to express America’s “unwavering support” and offer us assistance as the British government works to protect its citizens and bring the guilty to justice.

The man, identified as “Abz” is believed to have been the ringleader of the trio that carried out the horror attack at two London landmarks, The Mirror reported.