Trump ‘knows’ climate is changing: ambassador

Later on Saturday, US Vice President Mike Pence said that remaining in the accord would have proved costly to US economic growth and to the working-class Americans at the core of Trump’s political base.

“President Trump believes the climate is changing and he believes pollutants are part of the equation”, she said. And so, that’s as clear as I know to give it. “Just because the USA got out of a club doesn’t mean we aren’t going to care about the environment“.

Washington, Jun 4 USA envoy to the UN Nikki Haley has defended President Donald Trump’s controversial decision to withdraw from the landmark Paris accord but underlined that America was committed to curbing climate change. “We’ll do it in the future”, she said.

But he backed away from saying to what extent he believed humans were responsible, adding that it “also depends on how much it’s going to cost our companies”.

“That seems to be a difference from what the president has said”, Dickerson replied, noting that Mr. Trump once called climate change a hoax.

President Donald Trump does believe the world climate is changing and humans bear some responsibility, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said in an interview Saturday.

The full interview will air on CNN’s “State of the Union” 9 a.m. Sunday.

When the New York Times asked him about the issue in November Trump acknowledged “some connectivity” between human activity and climate change but didn’t really specify what that meant.

The ambassador stressed that withdrawing from the accord did not change the country’s commitment to fighting climate change.

During Friday’s daily press briefing, both White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt said that they had not had a discussion with the president on his views on climate change and could not answer questions about what the president thought.

“John, I just gave you the answer”, Haley responded, “I mean, that’s what he believes”.

Various examples surfaced this week of White House officials not being able to answer the question.

After a week in which the White House could not answer the question directly, Haley, the former SC governor, explained the president’s position in a CNN interview Saturday.

Haley told CNN that Trump will always have America’s best interests at heart, including what he does in regard to protecting the environment. Mr. Trump’s announcement this week made the US one of only three countries in the world not signed onto the accord. “But we will do it under our own terms”, she said.