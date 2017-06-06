Trump lashes out again at London mayor

British authorities on Monday released the names of two of the three men who killed seven and injured dozens over the weekend.

It’s possible some of those chanting in favor of the US President are from London – Paul Golding himself is from the British capital – but the video does not show a spontaneous assembly of non-aligned Londoners favoring Donald Trump over Sadiq Khan in their dispute, following a 3 June 2017 terrorist attack in the city.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said London “stands in defiance against this cowardly attack“.

(CNN) President Trump is having a hard week and it’s only Monday. Trump later challenged Khan to an IQ test during an interview on ITV. “A lot of us are wearing shirts that say, ‘I’m Muslim ask me anything.’ Mine says ‘Muslims for humanity, ‘” Ahmad said.

“When you have a special relationship it is no different from when you have got a close mate”. In particular, Pillar said that United Kingdom intelligence services would simply allow time to pass from “the last insulting tweet from Donald Trump” to “quietly restore relations”.

He said his position on the planned state visit had remained consistent.

Donald Trump has been blasted as “pathetic” and “truly beneath contempt” by Labour politicians for his latest attempts to smear Sadiq Khan.

It is the second day that Trump has twisted the mayor’s words.

The president had slammed Khan over Twitter on Sunday – “At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!'”

On Monday, a spokesman for Khan responded to the latest statement from Trump, saying: “Nothing has changed since yesterday”.

Police on Monday named two of the three men behind the London terror attack, saying one was known to security services, but that there had been no intelligence about an attack.

“This is what we must do if we are to come together as a country and tackle this extremism in our midst-not just violent extremism, but the whole spectrum of extremism, starting with the bigotry and hatred that can so often turn to violence too”, the prime minister said.

May declined to directly criticize Trump for his tweet, which has prompted a fierce backlash in Britain. This is the criticism that is being leveled at Trump from many quarters, that he has failed to understand the motive of the Mayor when he made the remarks, which was to calm down the public’s fears and give them a sense of safety, as is his responsibility.

Mr Rowley said: “While formal identification is yet to take place, detectives believe they know the identity of the attackers”. He called the president “truly beneath contempt” and “just a troll” – and called on May to “tell Trump where to get off”.

Trump also addressed the London attack Sunday night at the conclusion of a fundraiser for Ford’s Theater, scene of one of the most famous acts of bloodshed in American history: the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln.