Trump lashes out at DOJ over travel ban legal strategy

Trump also suggested the Supreme Court could impose a tougher version of his executive order: “The Justice Department should ask for an expedited hearing on the watered-down travel ban before the Supreme Court and seek a much tougher version!” By insisting that his second Muslim ban is just a “watered-down” version of the original, the president is effectively making his opponents’ argument for them.

Seven people were killed during the attack Saturday evening in London, and at least 48 people were injured.

Trump has presented the measure, which seeks to halt entry to the United States for 90 days for people from several predominantly Muslim countries and bar refugees for four months, as essential to prevent attacks in the United States.

On Thursday, the Trump administration appealed its case to the U.S. Supreme Court, asking it reinstate the executive order. As a candidate, Trump called for a “Muslim ban”, comments that came back to haunt him as president when the courts determined that even his scaled-down order was “rooted in religious animus and meant to bar Muslims from this country”.

Wall argued the ban was “religion-neutral in operation: it draws distinctions among countries based on national-security risks identified by Congress and the Executive, not religion, and applies evenhandedly in the six designated countries”. “This bloodshed must end, this bloodshed will end”, he vowed.

“The best hope for the government to prevail has always been that the executive order stands for what it says but not for what the president might have subjectively intended”, former federal judge Michael McConnell told Politico.

The president said that the U.S.is already engaged in the “extreme vetting” that he promised on the campaign trail.

Now, Trump appears to be undermining his administration’s case, an act of self-destruction that, as one commentator noted on Twitter, “should help the court case against him”. “The president only discussed the common threats that both countries faced”.

Asked if Trump was wrong to make the comments, British Prime Minister Theresa May said at a news conference Monday that “Sadiq Khan is doing a good job and it’s wrong to say anything else – he’s doing a good job”.

In the United States, many veteran diplomats and officials decried Trump’s remarks.

Later, the mayor’s spokesman said he was too busy to respond to Trump’s “ill-informed” tweet.

The husband of top White House adviser Kellyanne Conway took to Twitter on Monday to criticize President Trump‘s “travel ban” tweets. “I think we ought to go back to the first (ban), and go all the way“.

“We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people”. “If we don’t get smart it will only get worse“, he said.

Trump’s adversaries certainly welcomed his tweets.

He also reiterates that he stands with the initial travel ban.

In short order, the administration issued a revised travel ban in March, drafted in part to ease religious liberty concerns of the courts.

“When we use words like travel ban, that misrepresents what it is”, Spicer said during his January 31 press briefing. “We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!” he tweeted.