Trump lashes out at London mayor again

Trump’s comments drew widespread scorn in Britain but the US leader went on the attack again on Monday, saying in a tweet: “Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his “no reason to be alarmed” statement. [Mainsteam media] is working hard to sell it!” the commander-in-chief tweeted at 9:49 a.m.

Mr Khan’s spokesperson had described the first round of presidential tweets as “ill-informed” – and said they had deliberately taken the mayor’s remarks out of context.

In a clear reference to Trump’s tweets Sunday and Monday criticizing London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Clinton said: “It’s a time for steady, determined leadership – like we are seeing from local authorities in London, including the mayor of London“.

It reflected Trump’s maddening lack of impulse control, as well as his disregard for the work of maintaining strong ties with America’s most important partners in the fight against terrorism.

“I think that to suggest something like that is utterly ridiculous”, deputy White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters. Early on Sunday morning, Khan made a statement expressing grief and vowing that the terrorists “would not win”. “And I’m angry and furious that these three men are seeking to justify their actions by using the faith that I belong to”. She said Britain must do “more, much more” to combat what she called the perverted ideology of radical Islam.

What was London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s response to the second terror attack on his city in less than three months?

Mr Khan led a vigil at Potters Fields Park paying tribute to the victims of the attack. Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the opposition Labour Party, accused the president of lacking “grace” and “sense”.

“I want Donald Trump to come to London so I can introduce myself to him as a mainstream Muslim, very, very comfortable with Western liberal values, but also introduce him to hundreds of thousands, dare I say millions of Muslims in this country, who love being British, love being Western”, Khan added.

SADIQ KHAN slammed cuts to London’s policing yesterday, warning the capital does not have the “right level of funding”. “You besmirch the presidency, you taint previous Presidents with your behaviour & you bring shame on your great country and its great people”. In September, Khan said terrorism is “part and parcel of living in a big city”, and in May past year called Trump’s views on Muslims “ignorant”. “We have someone who is unhinged”.

In response, Trump said in an interview in the U.K.in May of 2016 that Khan was “ignorant”. It’s not just about me.