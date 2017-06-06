Trump lashes out at London Mayor Sadiq Khan, again

Khan, the first elected Muslim mayor of a European city, said there was “no reason to be alarmed” by an increased police presence in the capital over the coming days.

This had been followed by Mr Trump firing off an incendiary barrage of tweets attacking Mr Khan for his plea for calm – and promoting his contentious travel ban on several Muslim-majority countries.

US President Donald Trump has again lashed out at London Mayor Sadiq Khan over his assurances to Londoners following Saturday’s terror attack. “(Mainstream media) is working hard to sell it!”

In a series of early morning tweets, Trump urged the Justice Department to ask for an “expedited hearing” at the high court and seek a “much tougher version” of the order temporarily blocking entry to the USA from a half-dozen majority Muslim countries.

As the world mourns both the London and the Manchester terrorist attacks, Trump has shown that he has no reason to be considered a diplomatic force in world politics.

Asked what it would take for her to publicly criticize the US President, May suggested that she “was not afraid” to speak out when Trump “gets things wrong”.

The president’s tweets come as London grapples with the aftermath of the attack and Khan tries to explain that the religious beliefs of the terrorists involved are not the same beliefs embraced by him and most of the world’s 1.6 billion Muslims.

But over the weekend, his office issued a statement tersely declining to respond to Trump’s “ill-informed tweet”.

“I don’t think we should roll out the red carpet to the President of the U.S. in the circumstances where his policies go against everything we stand for”, Khan responded. You will see an increased police presence today, including armed officers and uniformed officers.

Donald Trump, who has unlimited access to expansive amounts of intelligence, initially responded to the attack by retweeting an item from the Drudge Report.

In a series of morning tweets, Trump says the Justice Department “should have stayed” with the first travel ban executive order.

Khan renewed his criticism in 2016, stating that Trump had “ignorant views”. The official start of campaigning in the race also began the day before Islamic State-linked bombers attacked Brussels and killed 32 people.

By then, though, many Britons had taken to Trump’s favorite medium and made perfectly clear their feelings about him and his unsolicited comments.

UK PM says London mayor doing a good job following Saturday’s attack; ‘wrong to say anything else’.

Khan’s lengthy statement on Sunday morning, heard in full by Reuters, strongly condemned the attack and gave a number of details about what had happened and what measures were being taken in response. Conway would not say whether the president should apologize to Khan and, instead, argued that there’s an “obsession with covering everything Trump says on Twitter and very little of what he does as president”. When a close friend suffers a vicious attack, surely the least you can do is offer condolences and best wishes.