Trump lashes out at London’s mayor, again

Concrete blocks and steel barriers have been put up on bridges in London to protect pedestrians after Saturday night’s terror attack. The.

For a second day Trump lashed out at London Mayor Sadiq Khan in connection with the weekend terror attack in the city. “The public will also see an increased physical measures in order to keep public safe on London’s bridges”, he said.

“A number of people have been detained”, police said in a statement after two early morning raids in east London.

Noted author and broadcaster Maajid Nawaz – who served on the national leadership of HuT as a university student – was speaking on London’s LBC radio station in the wake of Saturday night’s terrorist atrocity in the British capital, in which seven people were killed and more than 50 injured.

He had also worked in a customer services role for Transport for London and was the sole director of a now-dissolved company called Kool Kosmetics.

NHS England said on Monday 36 people remained in hospital, with 18 in a critical condition. At least one of the attackers was fatally shot outside of the venue.

The Independent reports that Uber users flooded Twitter with complaints shortly after the incident occurred Saturday evening, noting that rides cost several times more than what they would have normally paid.

Jeremy Corbyn, the Labour leader, has hinted he could delay Mr Trump’s contentious state visit to Britain later this year if he is elected Prime Minister this week.

“From Mrs. May’s point of view, it’s very hard for her to suggest anything radically different because of course she’s been in charge of security policy for the last seven years, either in overall charge or as home secretary”, he said.

While British pollsters all predict May will win the most seats in Thursday’s election, they have given an array of different numbers for how big her win will be, ranging from a landslide victory to a much more slender win without a majority.

The pound rose on currency markets, which favour May over Corbyn, after the latest ICM poll, taken between 2 June and 4 June and published on Monday, suggested the Conservatives were ahead by 11 points.

Hazik Rahman from the Ahmadiyya Muslim community said the attackers had abused Islam, and that the event showed that the city would stand united in the face of extremism.

Three terrorists carried out a brutal attack at the heart of London killing seven people and injuring 48.

She said the same ideology was behind the May 22 suicide bombing at a pop concert in Manchester that left 22 people dead, and the Westminster Bridge attack in March, which killed five.

Twelve people were arrested in the aftermath of the London Bridge attack.

It’s unclear if Trump had consulted with the US embassy in London before publishing his newest tweets. Police have not released the names of the attackers. The number of authorised firearms officers in England and Wales fell to just under 5,700 in 2016 from almost 7,000 in 2010. May, who was home secretary before becoming prime minister, said police are fully funded and have “very powerful counter-terrorism capabilities… He has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks urging Londoners not to be alarmed when they saw more police – including armed officers – on the streets”.

The Wheatsheaf pub in London’s Borough Market.