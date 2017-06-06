Trump lays wreath, hails military heroes in ceremongy at Arlington

Making a special recognition to Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, a retired general, Trump offered his thoughts to the Kelly family for their son, who died in Afghanistan. “Thank you, God bless your families & God bless the US!” And it’s important for Americans to remember those that are no longer here with us, because they’re not here.

“Though they were here only a brief time before God called them home, their legacy will endure forever”, Trump said. The younger Kelly was a Marine killed in Afghanistan in November 2010.

Secretary Kelly’s other son, Johnny, is getting ready for his fifth military deployment. And Kelly’s son-in-law Jake is a wounded warrior.

On Monday, Trump also made special mention of former Senator Bob Dole of Kansas, who sat in the audience at the ceremony, thanking Dole for his service in the Second World War.

Chris’ widow, Jane, and father David Horton were among the guests seated on the grandstand during that ceremony. “If we truly want to give meaning to the sacrifice of those who gave all on our behalf, each of us will leave here today determined to find, in some small way, a method of serving our nation and our communities in their honor”, he said.

“Since the first volley of gunfire in the revolution, courageous Americans in every generation have answered the call of duty, and won victory for freedom in its hour of need”, Trump said during his speech.

“So I’m gonna go on a little campaign to try and educate people on just what Memorial Day is”, he added.

Trump first placed a wreath in Arlington at the Tomb of the Unknowns a day ahead of his inauguration.

The president then climbed the steps above the tomb to the cemetery’s marble amphitheater, where he delivered his address.

Trump was accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence and preceded at the podium by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Gen.

President Donald Trump has visited a section of Arlington National Cemetery where USA military members killed in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan are buried.

Trump left flowers at Lt. Kelly’s grave in Section 60. In a statement to the New York Times, Mr. Trump said he has “total confidence” in Kushner.

At the Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery Monday, President Donald Trump spoke at length about the stories of three soldiers killed in combat in Afghanistan.