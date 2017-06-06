Trump Left Reaffirmation of NATO Rule out of Speech at Last Minute

They weren’t the only ones.

National security adviser H.R. McMaster, Defense Secretary James Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson all supported Trump doing so and had worked in the weeks leading up to the trip to make sure it was included in the speech, according to five sources familiar with the episode.

It wasn’t until Mr Trump finished delivering his address that they realised he had left the endorsement out. “They had the right speech and it was cleared through McMaster”, a source told her. “As late as that same morning (May 25), it was the right one”, an unidentified official told Politico.

Haley also said Trump would reaffirm the article if given an opportunity. Several were caught on camera looking perturbed, and even whispering to one another.

From this, Donald Trump has spun the fanciful tale that the members of NATO have been holding out on us, ‘Merica, and seems to be under the impression that the other NATO leaders ought to be cutting us a check-and even more than that, that other NATO countries are for some reason obliged to meet the 2024 spending goals retroactively, based on his say-so, and write additional checks for each past year they haven’t met the future goal.

National Security Council spokesman Michael Anton did not dispute the account, telling Politico that Trump’s presence at the summit was an inherent show of support for Article 5.

Reported by Politico news site on Monday, the revelation, which had gone uncontested by the White House for most part of the day, sent shock waves through the U.S. foreign policy establishment and is bound to worry governments around the world about who to deal with in this White House.

In the days following the speech, administration officials continued to reaffirm their commitment to the provision.

Trump was being Trump: “The president appears to have deleted it himself, according to one version making the rounds inside the government, reflecting his personal skepticism about North Atlantic Treaty Organisation and insistence on lecturing North Atlantic Treaty Organisation allies about spending more on defense rather than offering reassurances of any sort”. Speaking at an American Jewish Committee forum. “I mean, I think if you asked him if he was in favor of Article 5, he would say that yes, he is”, Haley told CNN’s Jake Tapper in an interview broadcast Sunday.

Mr Trump, however, has made no such promises.