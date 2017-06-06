Former FBI Director James Comey will be grilled on whether President Donald Trump tried to get him to back off an investigation into alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russian Federation, key US senators said on Sunday ahead of Comey’s testimony this week on Capitol Hill. “Where would we get this information from?”

Putin suggested that skilled hackers anywhere, including the USA, could shift the blame for hacking onto Russian Federation.

“Put your finger anywhere on a map of the world, and everywhere you will hear complaints that American officials are interfering in internal electoral processes”, he said.

“It’s taking up a great deal of time”, said Collins, citing three different trips she’s already taken to the Central Intelligence Agency to review raw intelligence.

A member of the Senate intelligence committee says “we’ve seen no smoking gun at this point” regarding collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government during the 2016 USA presidential election. He said that it would “be very concerning” if intelligence heads were asked to “downplay” the Russian Federation probe at any point. Another main goal for the hearing on Capitol Hill is for Comey to clarify exactly what was said in his conversations with Trump, said Warner.

President Trump has no plans to invoke executive privilege in an attempt to block fired FBI Director Jim Comey from discussing in his testimony before Congress this week any conversations he had with the president, two White House advisers told ABC News. Trump is known to change his mind on major issues.

After Comey’s dismissal, news reports emerged that Trump asked Comey to end the probe into former national security adviser Michael Flynn during a February meeting in the Oval Office, the day after Flynn was sacked for misrepresenting his contacts with the Russian ambassador.

On Sunday, Lawmakers from both parties urged Trump not to stand in the way of Comey’s testimony.

Sen. Susan Collins said Sunday that the Senate Intelligence Committee could use the help of a special investigator as its sprawling investigation into Russian meddling in the November election – and whether there was any collusion with President Trump’s campaign team – continues to widen.

Comey, who was leading the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s probe into alleged Russian meddling in last year’s United States presidential election, was sacked by Trump last month, four years into his 10-year term. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee.

Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein also are expected to testify.

Trump could argue that discussions with Comey pertained to national security and had an expectation of privacy. But legal experts say Trump likely undermined those arguments because he’s publicly discussed the conversations in tweets and interviews. Trump’s argument in favor of privilege also may be overcome because the investigation is focused on corruption and possible obstruction of justice.

Collins, a member of the committee, made her remarks to John Dickerson, host of the CBS news show “Face the Nation“.