Trump officials won’t say whether the president believes in climate change

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said China agreed with the EU on the “unhappiness” about America’s unilateral decision to abandon the climate agreement.

The governors of four New England states – including two Republicans – are joining a bipartisan coalition of states committed to meeting the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement.

“The Paris agreement is irreversible and will be implemented because it is our responsibility”, Macron said following a meeting with Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and former NY mayor Michael Bloomberg in Paris.

“The rest of the world wanted to tell us how to do it, and we’re saying, we will do it, but we will do it under our terms”.

On Thursday, Trump announced in the Rose Garden at the White House that the USA would withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord, which is geared at combating climate change.

While the move withdraws the world’s largest economy from commitments to fight global warming, it does not halt the march of USA businesses toward renewable energy or state and local government efforts. The two officials peppered reporters with reasons the Paris agreement would hurt USA industry but were unable to answer environment-related questions.

It remains unclear how Bloomberg’s newly formed group and the U.S. Conference of Mayors will work together, if at all.

“I don’t think we’re going to change our ongoing efforts to reduce those emissions in the future either”, Tillerson said.

Pence called the Paris pact “a bad deal for the American people” and praised Trump as someone who “stands without apology for the American people”.

“This historic partnership to push forward with the Paris Agreement is a significant advance in the fight against climate change”.

Despite being met with angry reactions from world leaders, industry titans like Elon Musk and many in between, some politicians and Americans with their eyes on economics praised the president’s decision.

“The Turnbull government is disappointed that the United States has notified that it will withdraw from this important worldwide agreement”, the ministry said in a statement.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt gave his own view on the subject, saying he believes human activity plays a role in global warming, but measuring that contribution with precision is hard. In recent years, in fact, it has worked to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Trump however argued that the Paris deal puts the United States at a disadvantage, adding he would leave the door open for negotiating a better deal for U.S. businesses and workers.

“We can not protect America’s interest without a seat at the table, so San Diego will continue to lead on environmental protection”, Faulconer tweeted.