Trump Organization to launch ‘American Idea’ hotel chain

The Trump Organization on Monday announced plans to launch a three-star, budget-friendly hotel chain under the name American Idea, a departure from the luxury properties the company is known for.

Donald Trump Jr. said Monday the new chain will start with three hotels in Mississippi.

The hotels will feature items that scream Americana, such as old coke machines and other mementoes. The president’s son says inspiration for the chain came from traveling through America during his father’s presidential campaign.

“I said, ‘That’s brilliant, ‘” Danziger said of the concept. “The reality is we should have something in those kinds of locations”.

The Trump name will not be displayed anywhere in the hotels, the Times noted.

American Idea hotels will reportedly display artifacts of American culture such as old Coca-Cola vending machines in the lobby and USA -made sundries in the rooms.

“There is no political thought to it”, Eric Danziger, chief executive of the Trump Organization’s hotels division, told the Times.

The new hotels will be mid-tier properties, Danziger said at a news conference at the Trump Tower in NY.