“As I can attest from first hand experience, having more precise landings in America is a good thing”, Pence joked in reference to when his campaign plane skidded off a runway at New York’s Laguardia airport.

President Trump then took the podium to speak of what he said would bring the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) into the modern era.

On Wednesday, Trump will travel to Cincinnati to talk about improvements to the 12,000 miles (19,300 km) of inland waterways, dams, locks and ports critical for shipping farm products, and will deliver a speech about his vision for infrastructure. “And we’re going to top them, actually, by a long shot”.

In what he called an “air travel revolution”, Trump promised the “really monumental reform” would deliver “cheaper, faster, and safer travel” as well as an economic boost that could be worth $25 billion to the economy.

The President said this will facilitate reduced wait times, increased route efficiency, and far fewer delays. “Our plan will get you where you need to go quickly, more reliably, more affordably, and yes, for the first time in a long time, on time”, he said.

President Donald Trump plans to modernize United States air traffic control systems, while transferring operations from a federal oversight body to a self-financing nonprofit organization. “Many controllers must use slips of paper to track our thousands and thousands of flights”.

Trump said during a White House announcement Monday that the current system is “stuck painfully in the past”.

"But after billions and billions of tax dollars spent and the many years of delays, we are still stuck with an ancient, broken, antiquated, disgusting system that doesn't work", he said, adding a couple of adjectives to those on his autocue.

Trump was surrounded by members of Congress as he signed a decision memo and a letter to lawmakers outlining his principles for the air traffic control plan.

“It’s a coalition for change”, he added. The FAA will focus on “safety”, said Trump. The group praised the Trump plan.

“At its core, our new plan will dramatically improve America’s air traffic control system by turning it over to a self-financing, nonprofit organisation. They don’t hear that too often”. Referencing one in particular, but not naming the country, he said the USA system under this plan will be better.

“The new technology, and i’ve seen it, is incredible”, he said.

“Today we are taking the first important step to clearing the runway for more jobs, lower prices, and much much much better transportation”, said Trump, pointing out that the USA pioneered air travel.

Privatization advocates argue that spinning off air traffic control into a non-government entity would allow for a more efficient system and rapid, cost-effective improvements of technology, in part by avoiding the government procurement process.

The plan is based on legislation previously proposed by Representative Bill Shuster (R-Pennsylvania), who now serves as chairman of the House Transportation Committee. The changes would involve moving from the current system based on radar and voice communications to one based on satellite navigation and digital communications. He said the users of the system will be in control of managing it.

President Donald Trump announces his initiative on air traffic control in the United States from the East Room of the White House.

The proposal says a board made up of airline, union and airport officials would oversee the non-profit entity. These eight members would, along with the CEO, select four additional independent members. Congress will empower the board to do some things and prohibit them from doing others.