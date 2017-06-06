Trump Promises ‘Cheaper, Faster and Safer’ Air Travel

President Trump held a press conference at the White House on Monday to roll out his plan to privatize the nation’s air traffic system. He said that privatizing the system would help speed up the shift from a land-based radar system to a more precise GPS-based system.

The air traffic controllers’ union is generally supportive of the proposal, as it sees the current FAA air traffic control system as somewhat inefficient.

Airlines have been lobbying vigorously for the change, saying the FAA’s NextGen program to modernize the air traffic system is taking too long and has produced too few benefits.

Aside from the system’s incredible complexity-U.S. air traffic controllers handle about 50,000 flights every day-and general concerns over safety, it’s those increased user fees that have opponents in Congress and the aviation world anxious most.

Opponents, including Delta Air Lines, say the US system is so large that privatization would not save money, and would drive up ticket costs and could create a national security risk.

Airlines and the controllers union say that the FAA’s effort to modernize the air traffic system has been slowed down by the agency’s dependence on inconsistent funding from Congress and occasional government shutdowns and controller furloughs.

“Honestly, they didn’t know what the hell they were doing”, Trump said. That effort picked up steam previous year when the union that represents air traffic controllers agreed to support a proposal by House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Bill Shuster, R-Pa., to spin off air traffic operations into a private, nonprofit corporation.

And creating the impression of a bill signing, Trump was surrounded by the lawmakers after his remarks as he signed a decision memo and a letter to Congress outlining his principles for the air traffic control plan.

FAA officials say the agency has made progress during the past decade in updating its computers and other equipment. He referenced the “outdated” system while touting new reforms that would make it safer and more reliable.

“Not only is the president’s proposal a huge power grab for the commercial airlines, but the notion that the airlines can run anything better, let along air traffic control, is laughable”, said Selena Shilad, the group’s executive director.

The Senate Transportation Committee will discuss the proposal on Wednesday, with Trump’s Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao testifying.

Trump’s plan would also eliminate taxes on airline passengers in favor of a system of user fees. Chao will again address the issue before the House Transportation Committee on Thursday.

This plan is part of Trump’s broader infrastructure vision.

The air traffic control announcement Monday is the start of a “infrastructure week” planned by the Trump administration. He may also talk more broadly Monday about what he has called “third world airports” in particular, as he launches what the White House is calling the president’s “infrastructure week”.