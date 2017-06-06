Reuters reports that ISIS has claimed responsibility for the London attack, in which three men drove a van into a crowd of people on London Bridge before getting out and stabbing people at random.

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan invited Londoners and visitors to come together at City Hall, which is less than a mile away from the epicentre of where the attacks occurred.

A day after bombings in NY and New Jersey, Khan tells The London Standard that attacks are “part and parcel” of life in major cities.

After the deadly attacks on Saturday, Khan said in an interview with BBC that while the “threat level remains at severe”, Londoners need not to be alarmed by an increased police presence in London.

Mr Khan himself refused to get involved in the row.

“As a proud and patriotic British Muslim, I say this”.

The pair have clashed over the response to the London Bridge attack, with Trump suggesting Khan had told Londoners they had “no reason to be alarmed” in the aftermath of the incident.

Trump said he had spoken with British Prime Minister Theresa May to express America’s “unwavering support” and offer US assistance as the British government works to protect its citizens and bring the guilty to justice.

He followed this up with another tweet on Monday, saying: “Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his “no reason to be alarmed” statement. There’s no reason to be alarmed“, he had said.

Following the horrific events in London at the weekend, Donald Trump thought it would a good time to have a pop at London mayor Sadiq Khan.

Khan, who belongs to the opposition Labour Party and is the first Muslim to be elected mayor of a major western European city, is popular in London and his response to Saturday’s killings has been widely praised as dignified.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio agreed. Tim Farron, leader of Britain’s Liberal Democrats, said Trump’s attack on the mayor showed he had little regard for the “special relationship”. The invitation for an official state visit was extended to Trump by May after just a week in office.

“Try to imagine the United Kingdom prime minister attacking the Mayor of NYC the day after 9/11”, said European Parliament cabinet member Simon O’Connor.

“Thank you, Mayor Khan, for your leadership during this crisis”, it added.

President Donald Trump is criticizing his own Justice Department for asking the Supreme Court to review a “watered down, politically correct version” of the travel ban he signed in March.

Meanwhile, liberals, including Khan, must overcome their obsession with “resisting” Trump, and accept that fanatical Islamists will relentlessly pursue the destruction of western civilization.at all costs. In May 2017, Trump challenged Khan to an IQ test after Khan said Trump’s views on Islam were ignorant.

Khan was also a vocal opponent of Trump’s proposed travel ban, which he called “cruel and shameful”.

After that order was struck down by the courts, the administration made a decision to write a second directive rather than appeal the initial ban to the Supreme Court. “We’ve got a real war going on”.