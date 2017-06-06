Trump renews criticism of Khan over attack

Outrage erupted on both sides of the Atlantic on Sunday (Monday in Manila) after President Donald Trump lashed out at London Mayor Sadiq Khan in the wake of a terrorist assault in the British capital which left seven people dead.

Seven people were killed and 48 others injured in the attack on Saturday.

Prime Minister May, the Conservative Party leader, was asked earlier on Monday about Trump’s criticism of Khan.

Mr Khan, who is Labour, said the force stood to lose between 3,400 and 12,800 constables – a reduction in its strength of between 10% and 40% – making it harder to foil future terror attacks such as the weekend attack on London Bridge.

“There’s no reason to be alarmed”, he says.

Khan’s spokesman issued a pointed statement saying that the mayor had “more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks”. Trump wrote. MSM referred to mainstream media.

“I think Sadiq Khan is doing a good job and it’s wrong to say anything else – he’s doing a good job”, she told a press conference on Monday.

Khan’s statement on Sunday morning condemned the attack and gave a number of details about what had happened and what measures were being taken in response.

Taking place less than a mile from London Bridge and Borough Market where the horrific attacks took place, in Potters Field Park, near City Hall, senior officers from the Metropolitan Police, as well as paramedics and fire crews, were also present. No reason to be alarmed.

But the United States president renewed his attack on Monday, accusing London’s first Muslim mayor of offering a “pathetic excuse” and “had to think fast on his “no reason to be alarmed” statement”. “And there are many things about which Donald Trump is wrong”.

“America is safer when we rally our friends and allies against the bad guys rather than pick fights with the good guys”, the newspaper quoted Damon Wilson, President George W. Bush’s top Europe adviser, as saying.

“Our city has suffered two terrible terrorist attacks since I was elected as mayor – and we must do everything possible to stop there being any more”, he said.

“Honestly, I’ve got better and more important things to focus on”, he told Sky News.

The two men have history. Trump has used the policy, stalled now in USA courts, as an example of the sort of toughness that he says Khan refuses to show amid terrorism attacks that are riling the United Kingdom.

In January of this year, Khan insisted Trump’s state visit to Britain be canceled after the US President attempted to impose a travel ban on Muslim nations – a policy that he labeled “cruel and shameful”.

“When you have a special relationship it is no different from when you have got a close mate”.

Khan, in an interview with the BBC shortly after the Saturday night attack, had asked Londoners and visitors to be calm and vigilant.

In the article, Khan was reported as saying that being prepared for terror attacks was “part and parcel” of living in a major city.