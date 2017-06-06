Trump renews criticism of London Mayor Khan over attack

US President Donald Trump accused London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Monday (June 5) of making a “pathetic excuse” over one of his comments in the wake of the attack that killed seven people in London.

United States President Donald Trump has attacked London Mayor Sadiq Khan for the second time in two days. He challenged Khan to an intelligence test during the U.S election campaign, and in 2015 he said certain areas of London were no-go zones.

Khan, who belongs to the opposition Labour Party and is the first Muslim to be elected mayor of a major Western European city, is popular in London and his response to Saturday’s killings has been widely praised as dignified.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said Trump was stressing the importance of national security and maintained the president had not misrepresented what Khan had said. “There will always be exceptions” to the ban, Trump says.

Khan tells CNN’s Christiane Amanpour that Trump’s views of Islam “are ignorant.” ‘You will see an increased police presence today, including armed officers and uniformed officers.

‘I don’t have time to respond to his tweets, I’m too busy dealing with our security services and people in London’.

“I have been critical of Donald Trump before”.

London mayor Sadiq Khan today vowed that the capital “will never be broken” by terrorism as he led a vigil for victims of last weekend’s terror attack in the city.

Attacks at the London Bridge and Borough Market kill seven and injure nearly 50. “If we don’t get smart it will only get worse” and mocked Khan by saying that “Mayor of London says there is no reason to be alarmed” after ab the attack that left at least 7 dead and 48 wounded.

May declined to criticise Trump for his remarks, but she said she had disagreed with the USA leader on issues such as climate change. All three attackers were shot dead by police. A spokesman for Khan responded that the mayor “has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context” his remarks.

The official statement available on the website of the London mayor did not use the phrase “there’s no reason to be alarmed”, which Trump referred to in his tweet to criticise the Pakistani-origin mayor.