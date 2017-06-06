Even though Mr Khan has roundly condemned the attack and said there was no reason for people to be alarmed by the sight of armed police officers, Mr Trump had said: “At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!'” In March, five people died after a man drove a van into pedestrians on London’s Westminster Bridge and stabbed a policeman.The Islamic State militant group, which is losing territory in Syria and Iraq to an offensive backed by a USA -led coalition, claimed responsibility for the London Bridge attack, though it is unclear whether the attackers had links to the group.London police chief Cressida Dick said that, while some of the recent attacks in Britain had worldwide dimensions, they had a largely domestic “centre of gravity”.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has accused Donald Trump of seeking to divide communities in Britain after the U.S. president used social media to criticise his leadership following the attack on the nation’s capital. Tell them Chrissy sent you. Of the 36 people still being treated in hospital, 18 remain in a critical condition.

Harun Khan, secretary general of the MCB, said it was in everyone’s interest to stop the perpetrators of such attacks: “We are all grappling with this hateful ideology”. She would have had no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death.

She had just moved to Europe to be with her fiance, Tyler Ferguson. Please honor her by making your community a better place. Volunteer your time and labor or donate to a homeless shelter.

London police chief Cressida Dick told BBC TV that they have seized “a huge amount of forensic material” after going through the van used in the attack “very very carefully”.

Mr Ferguson’s sister, Cassie Ferguson Rowe, said her brother held Ms Archibald as she died in his arms.

Writing on Facebook, she said: “Last night in London my baby brother lost the love of his life on the London Bridge”. Hearing his painful sobs on the phone while he’s alone trying to deal with this tears me apart.

Asserting that Britain will continue to support military action to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria, she said, “working with other democratic governments we will agree ways to regulate cyberspace and prevent the spread of extremism and terrorist planning online”. “They exploit the safe spaces of the internet and social media and they exploit them in the real world too”.