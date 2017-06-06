Trump renews Twitter attack on London’s Muslim mayor

She wouldn’t say whether authorities were familiar with the men before the attack. The London attack, carried out by three knife-wielding men in a rented van, is apparently unconnected to the Manchester bombing. Inquiries are ongoing to confirm the identity of their accomplice, police said. Other attacks have been committed without direct ISIS involvement by terrorists who are sympathizers of the radical group. He is expected to survive.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May warned that the country faced a new threat from copycat attacks.

May has said the three attacks – including one on Parliament in March – weren’t connected in any operational sense but were linked by what she called the “perverted ideology” of extremist Islam. The three men wore fake suicide vests – to make them even more imposing. “Given the recent attacks, it looks like people were on the radar but somehow they were still able to carry out attacks”. “Then I heard shooting and I saw an American guy get shot in the head”.

The raids came the day after police arrested 12 people in Barking in connection with the rampage. One person has since been released without charge.

“The United States Conference of Mayors stands today united with Mayor Sadiq Khan of London and the people of London“. The number of authorised firearms officers in England and Wales fell to just under 5,700 in 2016 from almost 7,000 in 2010.Asked whether she regretted presiding over the cuts, May did not answer the question, saying London’s Metropolitan Police was well resourced and had powerful counter-terrorism capabilities.”We have protected counter-terrorism policing budgets, we have also provided funding for an increase in the number of armed police officers”, she said.May tried to deflect the pressure onto Corbyn, a pacifist who has opposed some security legislation in parliament and expressed reservations in the past about police responding to armed attackers with “shoot-to-kill” tactics.He sought to end that earlier controversy on Sunday by stating that he backed the “full authority for the police to use whatever force is necessary to protect and save life as they did (at Borough Market), as they did in Westminster in March”.

The tweet was widely condemned, with Khan himself refusing to comment.

Trump’s comments drew widespread scorn in Britain but the United States leader went on the attack again on Monday, saying in a tweet: “Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his “no reason to be alarmed” statement. MSM is working hard to sell it!”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, of the opposition Labour Party, was among those who raised the issue.

The attackers rammed pedestrians with a van before launching frenzied stabbings in the market.

All three were ultimately shot and killed by police. “He kept talking about the Islamic State”.

Twenty-one of the 48 people injured in the attack remained in critical condition late Sunday.

Ms Archibald’s family said in a statement: “We grieve the loss of our handsome, loving daughter and sister”. In a statement, her family said she had worked in a shelter for the homeless.”Please honour her by making your community a better place”.

A French citizen has also been killed, foreign affairs minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said.

“My focus from Saturday night has been working with the police the emergency services and the government to deal with the horrific attack on Saturday”, Khan told Sky News, when asked about Trump’s latest tweet.

The country’s major political parties temporarily suspended campaigning with only days to go before the general election.

“It is time to say enough is enough”, she said.

“We need a special relationship not a supine relationship”, the statement concluded.

On March 22, five people were killed in London after Khalid Masood rammed his vehicle into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before fatally stabbing a policeman outside Parliament. Police were not yet releasing the names of the dead, but thousands of people gathered at Potters Field, across from the Tower Bridge and the medieval Tower of London, to pay tribute to the victims. Abedi died at the scene.

A vigil will be held in central London on Monday evening to remember the victims of the attack.