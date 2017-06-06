Trump’s dismissal of former FBI Director James Comey amid a bureau investigation into his campaign’s alleged collusion with Russian Federation, and reported request that Comey halt an investigation into a former top official, have led many to seek the American president’s impeachment.

President Trump is said to have approached the Director of National Intelligence, Daniel Coats, and Adm. Michael Rogers, Director of the National Security Agency separately, appealing to them to issue public statements denying a possible collusion with Russian Federation during the election.

In response to that effort, intelligence officials-including Comey, director of national intelligence Daniel Coats, and director of the National Security Agency Adm. Michael Rogers-are diligently and loudly ringing alarm bells for all of us to hear.

The numbers come as the White House struggles to deal with the controversy surrounding the firing of former FBI Director James Comey, who was investigating the Trump campaign’s ties to Russian Federation.

It follows reports last week that the president pressed Comey himself in meetings and phone calls to pull back on the investigation, which the White House had denied.

Before the special counsel appointment, Mueller worked at the law firm WilmerHale, whose attorneys represent former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, first daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, both of whom work in the White House.

In one of the latest examples of media outlets’ guessing about Trump’s talks with Lavrov is the claim that former FBI Director James Comey’s dismissal had been discussed.

In February, the Trump White House also sought to enlist senior members of the intelligence community and Congress to push back against suggestions that Trump associates were in frequent contact with Russian officials.

Rogers is scheduled to meet with the House Armed Services committee later on Tuesday.

Coats on Tuesday sidestepped questions about the report. Any political shaping of that presentation or intelligence would not be appropriate.

“I made clear in my confirmation hearing for the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, my role and the role of the director of national intelligence is to provide intelligence information relevant to policy makers so they can base their judgments on that”, Coats, a former Republican senator, said.

“The release of information not only undermines confidence from our allies, but our ability to maintain secure information that we share with them”.

“It jeopardises sources and methods that are invaluable”, he added.