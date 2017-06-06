Trump’s Declining Poll Ratings

After a disastrous week, President Donald Trump’s approval ratings drop to a colossal low, while a growing number of Americans call for his removal from office.

According to a Gallup poll published Monday morning, Trump’s approval ratings dropped from 42 percent to 36 percent over the weekend.

The results, which are based on a three-day polling average, also may not yet reflect the full reaction to Trump’s decision on Thursday to yank the USA out of the historic Paris Agreement to combat climate change.

So in the simplest terms, Trump’s move was broadly unpopular.

According to a new POLITICO/Morning Consult poll, 43 percent of Americans support starting impeachment proceedings for President Trump – up from 38 percent just last week.

The poll also showed that 45 percent of Americans still approve of the job President Trump is doing while 50 percent disapprove.

Amidst an ever-expanding investigation into his campaign’s ties to Russian Federation, and after his earth-shattering decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Accord, President Donald Trump’s approval ratings have plummeted to a mere percentage point away from his all-time low of 35 percent. Rep. Al Green from Texas put an official call to Congress for impeachment and Californian Rep. Maxine Waters continues to lead the charge against Trump’s presidency, especially in regards to collusion between Trump and Russian Federation. Firebrand California Rep. Maxine Waters was back on TV Sunday afternoon, demanding that her colleagues take Trump’s impeachment-and the allegations against him concerning his business interests and ties to Russia-seriously. “And we’re not going to stop talking about it, because this is extremely important to the future of this country”.