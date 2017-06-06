Defence secretary James Mattis, secretary of state Rex Tillerson and National Security Adviser HR McMaster had all strongly pushed for the speech to include a line on USA commitment to the clause, Article 5, and had believed they had been heard, but were shocked at its omission when Trump finally spoke.

President Donald Trump’s speech at the opening of NATO’s new headquarters in Brussels was not the one that his national security team worked on, to their surprise and disappointment, Politico reports.

“It was only upon delivery”, the person said.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters at a gaggle that the president is “fully committed” to Article 5. While he has walked back some of these statements since taking office, he has yet to explicitly endorse Article 5.

According to Politico Magazine’s Susan Glasser, people in the administration believe that the language was taken out either by Trump himself or at the request of advisers Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller.

National Security Council spokesman Michael Anton did not dispute the account, telling Politico that Trump’s presence at the summit was an inherent show of support for Article 5. “His continued effort to secure greater defense commitments from other nations is making our alliance stronger”, he told Politico. “Unimaginable under any other president”.

“And NATO has an important role to play”, he said. “Trump is not acting like the leader of the West that all U.S. presidents before him have been dating back to Truman”. This could have major consequences for an alliance already unsettled by Trump’s skepticism and insistence on members meeting their payment obligations.

Talbott noted that Trump’s top officials, McMaster and Mattis, had spent months reassuring allies and the public that Trump really was committed to North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, despite his words criticizing it.

Instead of the speech that had been carefully written, vetted, and approved in advance, Trump made a decision to deliver an insulting demand for payment even as a relic from the World Trade Center was being installed to remind the member states of the one time they had been called on to spill blood together-in defense of the United States.

Kramer added that he did not “rule out” the possibility that Trump had hastened NATO’s demise.

STOLTENBERG: First of all, he has stated several times that he’s – he’s committed to NATO and there’s no way you can be committed to NATO without being committed to Article 5 because NATO is about Article 5, collective defense, stand together, one for all, all for one.