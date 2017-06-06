Trump’s Words On London Terror Attack Fact-Checked

Khan’s spokesperson responded with a statement saying that the mayor “has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks urging Londoners not to be alarmed when they saw more police - including armed officers - on the streets”.

Their names were given as Khuram Butt and Rachid Redouane.

The news service examined Trump’s reaction to the recent terrorist attacks in London and a deadly attack in the Philippines, and determined that Trump either got facts wrong or jumped to conclusions before details of the cases emerged.

British counterterrorism investigators searched two homes Monday and detained “a number” of people in the investigation into a van and knife attack in the heart of London that left seven people dead.

It comes as police have searched more addresses in east London.

Mum Charlotte Campbell and stepdad Paul Hodgson said they came to pay tribute as a show of solidarity after Saturday’s terror attack.

The three men wearing fake suicide bomb vests men were shot dead by eight officers outside a pub after police opened fire with an “unprecedented” hail of 50 bullets, while a bystander was also shot.

Prime Minister Theresa May says police have identified all the London Bridge attackers and that 11 people remain in custody for possible connections to the attack. One of the properties is believed to be the home of one of the attackers.

May said the series of attacks were not connected in terms of planning and execution, but were inspired by what she called a “single, evil ideology of Islamist extremism” that represented a perversion of Islam and of the truth.

Khan, London’s first Muslim mayor, did not respond to the White House’s attack. Two people were detained as a result of the action.

Meanwhile, Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said a “huge amount” of forensic material and evidence had been seized from the van – as well as from the police raids.

She said London police would review every aspect of their approach to terrorism after the attack, which was the third in three months in the country. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility.

Mr Chishty, the Met’s commander for engagement, said the statement was “honest, reflective, bold” and “required”.

A 55-year-old man was later released without charge.

“We spoke about a particular attack that happened and, like most radicals, he had a justification for anything – everything and anything”.

He said: “I am here to show respect to the people who were murdered and the injured.The whole world shows them respect.We will win and continue normal life”.

“I’ve called the hospitals, I’ve called all the places, the hotels where people say that children have been taken”.

“I did my bit. but the authorities didn’t do their bit”.

There were also five people who were killed when Islamist extremist Khalid Masood drove a vehicle into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge on March 22 and then stabbed a police officer outside the Palace of Westminster.

Commuters and cyclists were back on the streets of south London Monday morning, elbowing past journalists and camera crews on Southwark Bridge Road’s narrow sidewalks.