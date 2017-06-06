Some of the governors are part of a group that also includes companies, mayors and university presidents that are planning to present a plan to the United Nations that would meet the greenhouse-gas emission targets under the Paris climate agreement that President Trump pulled the USA out of on Thursday, The New York Times reported.

It is imperative that the world know that in the USA, the actors that will provide the leadership necessary to meet our Paris commitment are found in city halls, state capitals, colleges and universities, investors and businesses.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel on Friday renewed his criticism of President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris Agreement on climate change. The school noted yesterday that the number cited by Trump is “misleading” because it measures the Paris agreement’s incremental impact over a previous Copenhagen agreement, and that it assumes the countries will not strengthen their commitments to fighting climate change after 2030. “Just the opposite – we are forging ahead”, he said in a statement Thursday shortly after the president moved to leave the deal.

“It is imperative to avoid undermining global agreements such as the Paris agreement, which is a global symbol of joint cooperation and has strengthened multilateralism”. They have urged other states to join their movement.

Hours later German Chancellor Angela Merkel summoned reporters for an impromptu statement in which she called Trump’s decision “extremely regrettable and that’s putting it very mildly”.

It may be years, however, before the country can formally exit the deal, but Trump said he’ll immediately halt implementation. Bloomberg told French leaders the USA remains committed to the Paris treaty.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto (D) pushed back on Twitter, writing, “As the Mayor of Pittsburgh, I can assure you that we will follow the guidelines of the Paris Agreement for our people, our economy & future”.

The Paris accord commits countries to holding global temperature rises to “well below” 2C above pre-industrial levels, which will require global emissions to be cut to net zero by the second half of the century.

The signatories to “We Are Still In” say they are “delivering concrete emissions reductions that will help meet America’s emissions pledge under the Paris Agreement”.

Leaders all across the world, however, condemned Trump’s decision to abandon the global climate accord. #ParisAgreement. Take action by supporting these organizations on the front lines of this fight: “@IndivisibleTeam @StandUpAmerica @NRDC”.

But what do Americans think is causing climate change, and what do they think should be done about it?