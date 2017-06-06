Trump Slams London Mayor Over ISIS Bridge Attack Response

Police have identified the three London Bridge attackers and will release their names, Theresa May has confirmed.

The Met said: “Khuram Shazad Butt was known to the police and MI5”.

Authorities warned after the bombing that a further attack could be imminent, and police said their efforts to find out if the bomber had accomplices could be compromised.

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan invited Londoners and visitors to come together at City Hall, which is less than a mile away from the epicentre of where the attacks occurred. Redouane claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan.

Seven people were killed and 48 needed hospital treatment when three militants rammed a van into pedestrians before running into the busy Borough Market area where they slit people’s throats and stabbed them indiscriminately.

The unnamed man said he contacted cops in Barking, east London, after the killer discussed ISIS-inspired terror attacks.

During that time, police numbers have dropped by roughly 20,000 officers, and the number of armed officers has fallen as well.

Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Monday condemned what she called the media’s “obsession with covering everything he says on Twitter and very little of what he does as president”.

The attackers were confronted by the police and shot dead within minutes.

Ms Dick described the police response as “extraordinary”, adding: “I think those of us who weren’t there are in awe of what both the police officers armed, the unarmed officers we’ve heard about and indeed the emergency services and members of the public – just extraordinary amounts of courage shown”. His neighbours said the Arsenal fan had been wearing the club’s replica away shirt the day before the attack, matching the one worn by one of the suspects pictured lying on the ground with what appear to be canisters taped around his body.

“There’s an election on Thursday, that’s the chance”, he said, citing an “appalling” cut in police staffing levels. “And this president is trying to do something to protect the people of this country”.

Dick’s comments come just a week after intelligence sources admitted the number of Islamists known to intelligence and police in the United Kingdom was much higher than the previously accepted 3,000 figure, and was actually around 23,000. Following his comments about the London Bridge attack, Tim Farron, leader of the Liberal Democrat party, said the invitation should be withdrawn.

