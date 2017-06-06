Trump to embrace privatization of air traffic control system

President Trump announced Monday a plan to privatize the nation’s air traffic control system – a move that would remove the job of tracking and guiding airplanes from the purview of the Federal Aviation Administration.

In fact the proposal to break off the air traffic function from the government’s Federal Aviation Administration was first proposed during the Clinton administration, and was revived early past year in legislation introduced by Pennsylvania Republican Bill Shuster.

As he pushed for the changes, Trump was flanked by three former US transportation secretaries who served under Presidents Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush: Elizabeth Dole, James Burnley and Mary Peters.

The air traffic control announcement Monday is the start of a “infrastructure week” planned by the Trump administration. “It’s a system where everyone benefits from this”, White House economic adviser Gary Cohn said in a conference call with reporters. He also called the system “ancient, broken, antiquated” and “horrible” and said his reforms would make it safer and more reliable.

In a summary document released by the White House, the Trump administration proposes a three-year transition period to shift oversight of air traffic control.

But at a congressional hearing earlier this year, Democratic lawmakers pointed to customer service horror stories at the nation’s privately-held airlines, such as the passenger that was dragged off a United Airlines flight and massive computer problems that ground thousands of flights.

The FAA, Trump said, would not be focused predominantly on flight safety. That effort picked up steam previous year when the union that represents air traffic controllers agreed to support a proposal by House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Bill Shuster, R-Pa., to spin off air traffic operations into a private, nonprofit corporation.

White House officials said the new entity would be overseen by a 13-member board that will include members from the airline industry, unions, general aviation, airports and other stakeholders. FAA’s NextGen program to introduce digital communications and GPS systems to replace decades old technology in one of the world’s most complex airspaces has been slow; too slow for many in Washington, D.C.

Privatization advocates argue that spinning off air traffic control into a non-government entity would allow for a more efficient system and rapid, cost-effective improvements of technology, in part by avoiding the government procurement process.

But winning congressional approval would still be an uphill battle for Trump. Democrats have largely opposed the changes, warning that airline interests would dominate the proposed board, overseeing an estimated 300 air traffic facilities and around 30,000 employees.

The plan would create a private non-profit corporation supported by user fees rather than taxes, a model used in many other countries, including Canada. “In fact, nations that have privatized ATC have seen operational costs increase at a much higher rate than has been seen in the USA under the FAA”. The airlines have promised that won’t happen.