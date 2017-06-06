Trump to let Comey testify before Senate in Russian Federation probe

Comey, whom Trump fired last month, is scheduled to testify publicly Thursday. But Trump himself has repeatedly said that the Russian Federation probe was on his mind when he removed Comey.

The White House is reviewing whether to invoke executive privilege to prevent former FBI Director James Comey from testifying before a congressional panel, an effort that may be an uphill legal battle for President Donald Trump. Several investigations into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election are ongoing.

Experts have said that James Comey’s testimony on Thursday has the potential to be something of an natural disaster to the political landscape. It was later revealed by associates of Comey that the latter kept a secret memo detailing his conversations with Trump.

Marc Short tells reporters at a White House briefing Monday evening that, “There’s no doubt that keeping members focused on investigations detracts from our legislative agenda”.

The President will not get in the way of fired FBI Director James Comey’s testimony this week.

“I know the Senate Judiciary Committee has made a similar request of Mr. Comey and I support their request”, Schumer said in remarks as the Senate reopened on Monday after a weeklong recess.

She asserted that Trump’s right to “assert executive privilege is well-established” but that he seeks to “facilitate a swift and thorough examination of the facts”.

“The claim of executive privilege requires that the communications in question be confidential”. The Comey associates said Trump asked the Federal Bureau of Investigation director to drop his Flynn probe the day after the retired Army general had been fired.

After revelations of a possible collusion between Trump’s campaign and the Russian government came to light after his ascension to the White House, Comey was reportedly asked by Trump to drop the investigation into the matter, in particular regarding former Presidential National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

Over Trump’s opposition, his Justice Department named a special counsel, Robert Mueller, another former FBI director, to conduct a criminal investigation of the possible illegal collusion between Trump aides and Russian interests.

Short was also asked about the president’s constant tweeting, which has repeatedly distracted from the White House’s planned agenda, including this week’s focus on infrastructure investments to fix the nation’s crumbling roads, bridges and airports.