Trump To Push For Rebuilding Roads And Bridges

United States president Trump is to advance his plan to corporatise the nation’s air traffic control system, spinning it off from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to a nonprofit corporation.

Privatization has long had strong support among the nation’s airlines, and Republicans have advocated for it for years.

The proposal, created to lower costs and improve the efficiency of the system that oversees flights, would transfer about 15,000 controllers and thousands of other managers and technical workers to a new government-sanctioned corporation. That would save time for passengers, and reduce costs and fuel consumption for airlines, which in turn could lower the price of oil.

“We look forward to continuing the conversation with the Administration and the Congress on a path forward for meaningful modernization of our air transportation system – in the air and on the ground”, AAAE President and CEO Todd Hauptli said in reaction to the White House announcement.

The Senate Transportation Committee will discuss the proposal on Wednesday, with Trump’s Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao testifying.

Shuster past year tried to pass an FAA privatization bill, but it was stymied by opposition and other controversies, including the disclosure that Shuster was dating a top lobbyist for the airlines.

House of Representatives Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi said in a statement that Trump was recycling “a exhausted Republican plan that both sides of the aisle have rejected” and would “hand control of one of our nation’s most important public assets to special interests and the big airlines”.

“We will continue to work with the administration and members of Congress including the General Aviation Caucus to ensure that safety, access, cost, and the freedom to fly are protected and addressed”, Baker said.

Harris already provides a similar data feed using 640 ground-based antenna towers, and the FAA is its largest customer, Chief Executive Bill Brown said in an interview. “And we’re going to top them, actually, by a long shot”.

Almost all interests agree the nation’s air traffic control system is safe but antiquated, relying on radar while other nations long ago started using GPS. Huerta acknowledged, however, that government procurement requirements have slowed the NextGen rollout. In fact Canada, which typically has a more liberal government, privatized its own air traffic control system in 1996. The governing board would assume all of the FAA’s assets pertaining to air traffic control, a transfer of tens of billions of dollars. It also would be authorized to establish fees on passengers to pay for airport and system upgrades. Policy aides have however pledged that in Trump’s plan “there is money to make sure that rural airports get protected”.

The group Flyers’ Rights calls it the “creation of an airline controlled corporate monopoly”.

“We applaud President Trump’s calls to invest and improve our nation’s infrastructure including our airports”.

Later this week Trump is expected to travel to OH to garner support for his strategy – a key campaign promise – to channel $1 trillion into the nation’s roads, bridges, inland waterways and other public facilities.

In an attempt to gain support for a plan that fell short in Congress previous year, the White House said the 13-member board of directors for the new corporation should be made up of appointees from industry stakeholder groups. “Honestly, they didn’t know what the hell they were doing”, Trump said.