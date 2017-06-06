Trump tweets again about London mayor

Trump’s tweet takes out of context a comment Khan made following an attack in London on Saturday that left seven dead and dozens wounded.

Of course, Khan has repeatedly stressed the differences between his Muslim faith and the ideology driving acts of terror, as recently as Monday morning. “MSM is working hard to sell it”, he wrote while referring to mainstream media.

In a series of tweets that began late Saturday, Trump also pushed his stalled travel ban, mocked gun control supporters and pledged that the United States will be there to help London and the United Kingdom.

David Drucker, a writer for the conservative Washington Examiner, tried to set the record straight by noting that Khan “was simply speaking about an increased police presence”, and was not trying to sweep the entire terror attack under the rug.

In an interview on CNN, Gore said Trump’s decision was a threat to humanity and bad for the US position in global politics. “We don’t yet know the full details, but this was a deliberate and cowardly attack on innocent Londoners and visitors to our city enjoying their Saturday night”. “I’m reassured that we are one of the safest global cities in the world, if not the safest global city in the world, but we always evolve and review ways to make sure that we remain as safe as we possibly can”.

Khan had said in one of his first statements in reaction to the attack that people would see an increased police presence on the streets of the capital and should not be alarmed by that. In instances like this, those who would lecture us on President Barack Obama’s under-appreciation of America’s unique place in human history or proclaim that they simply had to vote for Trump because Hillary Clinton was some sort of monster are exposed as fools or hypocrites or both.

Met Police chief Cressida Dick joined Mr Khan at London Bridge days after three terrorists mowed down pedestrians before going on a knife rampage at Borough Market.

During the US presidential election campaign, Khan was among many people who spoke out against Trump’s proposed ban on Muslims entering the United (Shenzhen: 000925.SZ – news) States, an idea he said would play into the hands of extremists. “There is no reason to be alarmed by this”.

Mark’s followers expressed their shock and disbelief at his support for Trump’s to-the-point and direct tweets with some threatening to follow him. “So I’m not afraid to say when I think President Trump is getting things wrong”.

“There are many things about which Donald Trump is wrong”.

The mayor’s spokesman said he was too busy to respond to Trump’s “ill-informed” tweet. And in so doing, Trump opted to drive another wedge between the United States and an ally with which American long has had a “special relationship”. After his election previous year, Khan tweeted criticism of then-candidate Trump’s rhetoric, saying that his “ignorant view of Islam could make both our countries less safe”.