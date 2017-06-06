Trump Typo ‘Covfefe’ Added To Online Game ‘Words With Friends’

US President Donald Trump has proved he has not lost his sense of humour in office, challenging his audience to figure out what on earth “covfefe” means after his tweet sparked an Internet firestorm.

The term has now became a top trending item on Twitter, with many users supplying tongue-in-cheek meanings. And that was it for almost six hours, before the unfinished tweet was removed from the president’s account, only to be replaced in the morning with the president himself getting in on the social media furor to his own tweet. At 0910 GMT Trump’s “covfefe” tweet had more than 120,000 retweets and had been shared 39,000 times, as per to Twitter figures.

And the US President seemed to have taken pleasure from confounding them as netizens went nuts immediately with theories of its meaning alongside the flood of jokes and memes about the odd phrase: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe“.

The tweet was finally deleted about 5:50 a.m. ET Wednesday.

His original tweet had also been deleted from his account.

He stoked suspense about whether he’ll pull the USA out of an worldwide climate change agreement: “I will be announcing my decision on the Paris Accord over the next few days”.

“President Trump’s Twitter account keeps me awake at night”, he added.

Later in the event, when an audience member again mentioned covfefe, Clinton mocked White House spokesman Sean Spicer’s explanation from earlier in the day.

Spicer’s refusal to admit Trump may have made a mistake prompted laughter from media members at the White House.

Was it the start of a rant against “negative press coverage” that somehow went awry?

American television show host Jimmy Kimmel tweeted: “What makes me saddest is that I know I’ll never write anything funnier than #covfefe“. He really does have the best words and he spelled it right. Trump’s tweet came at 12:06 a.m.