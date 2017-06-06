Trump uses Twitter to go after London mayor

“Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his “no reason to be alarmed” statement“. Khan spoke those words in a television interview Sunday in the context of reassuring Londoners about an increased police presence they might see. “There is far too much tolerance of extremism in our country. we cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are”.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders is pushing back on the suggestion that Trump is mischaracterizing the mayor’s comments.

“Chrissy was a bright light to many, and her generosity, kind spirit and huge heart for her work in responding to issues of addictions and homelessness at the centre inspired us all”, the Calgary-based charity said. “I’m reassured that we are one of the safest global cities in the world, if not the safest global city in the world, but we always evolve and review ways to make sure that we remain as safe as we possibly can”, Khan responded in an interview with BBC after the attack.

Trump tweeted: “At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is “no reason to be alarmed!”

She said the same ideology was behind the May 22 suicide bombing at a pop concert in Manchester that left 22 people dead, and the Westminster Bridge attack in March, which killed five.

Today, the U.S. president doubled down on his criticism of Khan, whose spokesman has said he would not respond personally to Trump. He called the courts, which have blocked both versions of the travel ban, “slow and political”. “And this president is trying to do something to protect the people of this country”. The first order, which was signed at the end of his first week in office, was hastily unveiled without significant input from top Trump national security advisers or the agencies tasked with implementing the order.

Deadly attacks by Islamist militants in Paris, Nice, Brussels, Berlin, Manchester and London over recent years have shocked Europeans already anxious over security challenges from mass immigration and pockets of domestic Islamist radicalism.

One day before the attack on Saturday, the City of London Corporation, the city’s municipal governing body, said there were no plans to install barriers on London Bridge.

Trump’s comments caused outrage among British officials, many of whom call London home.

The attack launched by three men in the London Bridge area Saturday night is shaping the final days of an election campaign, focusing attention on Prime Minister Theresa May’s role in reducing the ranks of police officers.

The carnage is the third such terror attack on British soil in three months and the second in London involving the use of vehicles as weapons.

He said many people were “very anxious that she was at the Home Office for all this time, presided over these cuts in police numbers, and now is saying that we have a problem”.