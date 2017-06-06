Trump Will Not Block Comey’s Testimony

The White House is hoping it will be able to build some Democratic support for its tax plan as well as a massive infrastructure investment plan, which Short said he hopes to tackle this calendar year. Eastern before the Senate Intelligence Committee. A key example is the infamous, painfully awkward one-sided hug between the two men at the White House following the inauguration.

We’ll preview the hearing and look at whether President Trump could use executive privilege to block the testimony.

Former FBI Director James Comey will be grilled on whether President Donald Trump tried to get him to back off an investigation into alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russian Federation, key USA senators said on Sunday ahead of Comey’s testimony this week on Capitol Hill.

Comey, the reigning king of bombshell news conferences, will be making his first public remarks since Trump sacked him on May 9.

Trump brushed aside Holt’s question about the timing of the firing, which raised eyebrows, coming as it did while Comey was overseeing an investigation into possible Trump campaign collusion with Russians who meddled in the election. The significance of the move lies in the fact that Comey was probing alleged Russian hacking in last year’s USA presidential election. But whether that influence amounts to an obstruction of justice amounts to an open question. In February, the day after Michael Flynn resigned as national security adviser, Trump asked Comey to shut down the FBI’s investigation into Flynn, according to a memo Comey wrote after that meeting, details of which The New York Times obtained.

It is not clear what Mueller told Comey he could say publicly.

“I think you’ll see her take a larger role in the month of June”, said Short, “to draw attention to this dilemma”.

White House advisers had previously said that Trump was exploring his legal options regarding Comey.

The president’s free-wheeling style underscores the difficulty the White House faces as it attempts to recalibrate following weeks of damaging reports about possible ties between his campaign and Russian Federation, as well as a steady drumbeat of speculation about internal conflict and disarray.

“That phrase raises a lot of questions in my mind”, Republican Sen.

Warner spoke on CNN’s “State of the Union” and CBS’ “Face the Nation“.

Independent analysts have said they don’t believe Comey, now a private citizen, can be stopped if he is intent on telling his story.

Did you tell the President that he is not under investigation?

“What was the tone and the context of those discussions on three different occasions, if they, in fact, are accurately portrayed in this letter?”

He reportedly has met with Comey to discuss the probe, and Comey reportedly sought his approval to testify before lawmakers.