Trump will not block Comey testimony

USA presidents in the past have invoked executive privilege to keep their conversations with top aides secret.

The administration has not yet selected a new Federal Bureau of Investigation director.

It has been reported that Comey plans to talk about conversations in which Trump pressured him to drop his investigation into former national security advisor Mike Flynn, who was sacked for failing to disclose conversations with Russian officials.

Trump had been considering whether to invoke executive privilege on his White House conversations with Comey and keep him from testifying Thursday before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

“The president’s power to assert executive privilege is well-established”, the White House said in a statement, adding that Comey’s testimony would “facilitate a swift and thorough examination of the facts”. Trump has often been dismissive of the FBI and congressional investigations of the Russian interference in the election, saying it is an excuse used by Democrats to explain Clinton’s upset loss.

These will be the first public remarks from Comey since he was summarily fired by Trump in early May, and represent a moment of great peril for this already embattled president.

Lawmakers in both parties have urged Trump to allow Comey to testify publicly. News stations, including Fox News Channel, will carry the hearing.

“You don’t do that I think by invoking executive privilege on a conversation you had apparently with nobody else in the room”.

On Wednesday, the House Intelligence Committee issued subpoenas for Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen and Flynn – who was also allegedly part of discussions between the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and Russian ambassador Sergei Kislyak.

Flynn was sacked after less than a month because of revelations that he misled Vice President Mike Pence about his communications with Russia’s ambassador to the United States. A special counsel is looking into links between Trump’s presidential campaign a year ago and Russians who sought to influence the election by hacking Democrats.

Trump tweeted on May 12: “James Comey better hope that there are no “tapes” of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!”

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at an Air Traffic Control Reform Initiative event in the East Room at the White House, Monday, June 5, 2017, in Washington.