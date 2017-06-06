Trump will not block ex-FBI chief Comey’s testimony – White House

Comey was leading a Federal Bureau of Investigation probe into alleged Russian meddling in last year’s USA presidential election and possible collusion by Trump’s campaign when the president fired him last month.Presidents can assert executive privilege to prevent government employees from sharing information.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the president’s power to invoke executive privilege is “well-established”.

Comey is expected to address whether Trump tried to influence the FBI’s investigation of Russian influence into the 2016 election, including a probe of Michael Flynn, who resigned as Trump’s national security adviser in February.

Comey reportedly wrote memos describing conversations with Trump before he was sacked in which Trump asked him to “let this go”, referring to the Russian Federation investigation.

“I know the Senate Judiciary Committee has made a similar request of Mr. Comey and I support their request”, Schumer said in remarks as the Senate reopened on Monday after a weeklong recess. Senators plan to ask Comey about those memos on Thursday. But former presidents have argued that executive privilege is an implied power that exists to separate the legislative and executive branches. The power dates back to U.S. vs. Nixon, the 1974 Supreme Court case.

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at an Air Traffic Control Reform Initiative event in the East Room at the White House, Monday, June 5, 2017, in Washington.

The White House had floated the idea that Trump could invoke executive privilege, to protect the confidentiality of presidential discussions. He later tweeted that Comey better hope there are no “tapes” of their conversations. However, she says Trump will not take that step in order to ensure a “swift and thorough examination of the facts” related to Comey’s firing and the multiple investigations into Russia’s election meddling.

Correction: Noah Feldman’s statement originally appeared in a Bloomberg op-ed.