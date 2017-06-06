President Trump will not try to assert executive privilege over conversations with James Comey, a spokesperson said Monday, clearing the way for the ex-FBI director’s testimony before Congress on Thursday.

US presidents in the past have invoked executive privilege to keep their conversations with top aides secret.

Comey’s appearance will be carried on live television. Mr. Trump has denied that he did so, but said it would not have been wrong if he had.

Deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders echoed those remarks during Monday’s press briefing.

The president fired Mr. Comey on May 9 as the F.B.I. was looking into contacts between Russian Federation and Mr. Trump’s associates. During the meeting, participants will discuss a number of legislative issues, including tax legislation, Obamacare replacement plan, and the administration’s infrastructure proposal, the White House announced earlier in the day.

Short was also asked about the president’s constant tweeting, which has repeatedly distracted from the White House’s planned agenda, including this week’s focus on infrastructure investments to fix the nation’s crumbling roads, bridges and airports. “How is the president going to stop Comey from testifying?“.

Last week, Kellyanne Conway indicated that President Trump was considering stopping the testimony by invoking executive privileged, though doing so would have made Trump look incredibly suspicious. Comey was sacked as FBI Director last month. He cited Mr. Comey’s handling of the Hillary Clinton email server investigation during the campaign a year ago.

Mueller, also a former Federal Bureau of Investigation director, was named last month as special counsel by the US Justice Department to investigate Russian meddling in the presidential election. Senators are expected to grill Comey – in both an open and a closed panel – on certain conversations with Trump or his aides, including one in which Trump reportedly asked Comey to drop an investigation into former White House National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s dealings with Russian Federation and Turkey.

Comey is also likely to be asked by lawmakers about Trump’s assertion that the former FBI chief told him three times that he was not under investigation as part of the federal probe into his campaign’s possible Russian Federation ties.