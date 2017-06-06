President Donald Trump will not invoke executive privilege to block former Federal Bureau of Investigation director James Comey from testifying Thursday in Capitol Hill, Washington, D.C., White House officials said Monday. The committee also wants to know if Trump sought a vow of personal loyalty and whether Comey was sacked because he did not comply.

U.S. President Donald Trump has no intention of blocking former FBI Director James Comey from testifying to Congress later this week about key conversations they had earlier this year before Trump fired him, the White House said Monday. “But once Comey left office and signaled a willingness to testify, this ceased to be about separation of powers”. Comey was sacked as FBI Director last month.

The President admitted in a previous interview with NBC’s Lester Holt that he directly asked Comey if the FBI is investigating him.

Comey’s testimony Thursday is a cinch to damage Trump and the White House, potentially seriously depending upon what he reveals, but trying to stop him by asserting the privilege would have made a bad situation worse.

He will face a barrage of questions from Republican and Democratic lawmakers about the circumstances of his firing, as well as allegations that Trump tried to get Comey to shelve the investigation of his aides.

It had been reported that Trump pressured Comey to drop the FBI’s investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, during a conversation in February. Allan Lichtman, a professor at American University who predicted Trump’s election, said that Trump’s firing of Comey was “much more serious” than Richard Nixon’s Watergate scandal and would give immediate grounds for Trump to be impeached for obstruction of justice. But Trump himself has repeatedly said that the Russian Federation probe was on his mind when he removed Comey.

Trump plans a series of events this coming week to highlight his effort to modernize American infrastructure – the highway, waterway, electrical, and airway systems on which the nation operates. Russian Federation has denied involvement, and Trump has denied any collusion between his campaign and Russian Federation.

