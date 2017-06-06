Putin is dismissing as “a load of no”.

The President will not get in the way of fired FBI Director James Comey’s testimony this week.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File).

President Donald Trump has decided not to invoke executive privilege to block former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony this week.

“The President’s power to assert executive privilege is well-established”, Sanders said, reading from a short statement blasted out soon after by the White House.

Senators on the Senate Intelligence committee indicated on Monday morning that they didn’t believe Trump would invoke executive privilege, noting that they had not been told that he would. His appearance will mark his first public comments since he was abruptly fired by the president on May 9.

Earlier, the White House had said that Trump was considering the use of executive privilege to halt Comey’s testimony.

Trump asked Comey during a meeting to end the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, according to source familiar with the matter.

Flynn was sacked after less than a month because of revelations that he misled Vice President Mike Pence about his communications with Russia’s ambassador to the United States.

The timing of Comey’s firing, as the Federal Bureau of Investigation probes possible collusion between Trump’s presidential campaign team and Moscow officials, as well as Russia’s attempts to influence the election, has stirred controversy, even among some members of Trump’s party.

“James Comey better hope that there are no “tapes” of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press”, he tweeted in May.