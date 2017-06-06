Trump won’t block Comey testimony, White House says

White House advisers had previously said that Trump was exploring his legal options regarding Comey.

Meanwhile, the administration flooded the zone with new policy initiatives.

The Senate Intelligence Committee announced last week that Comey will testify in an open hearing on June 8, his first official government appearance since Trump unexpectedly fired him last month.

The memorandums reportedly document the president’s efforts to get the FBI to ease the investigation’s focus on former national security advisor Michael Flynn. Trump has denied doing that, emphatically saying, “no, no, next question” when asked about it at a news conference last month.

Comey, who has a record of engineering theatrical political moments, is apparently keen to discuss his tense interactions with Trump. The White House said the account was incorrect.

“Does Mr. Comey agree that that is what was said?” How is the president going to stop Comey from testifying?

“I think that the president is often very effective in driving our message in Congress“, said Short, who argued that the president won the election because he was “not a conformist candidate” and voters were anxious for change in Washington. While Mr Trump and his aides initially said he acted at the recommendation of the deputy attorney general because of the way Mr Comey handled last year’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails, Mr Trump later said he had already chose to fire the FBI director regardless of any recommendations and that he had the Russian Federation investigation in mind.

According to CNN’s Brian Stelter, all four broadcast networks will take the extraordinary step of pre-empting their regular programming in order to air Comey’s testimony Thursday morning.

Without such an obstacle for Comey, the Senate committee will likely question the former official about his private interactions with the president in the weeks before his firing.

Senators are also expected to ask the former intelligence chief about any interference by the Trump team in the bureau’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and whether the president demanded his loyalty in a meeting. “What was the tone and the context of those discussions on three different occasions, if they, in fact, are accurately portrayed in this letter?“.