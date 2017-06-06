President Trump will not try to assert executive privilege over conversations with James Comey, a spokesperson said Monday, clearing the way for the ex-FBI director’s testimony before Congress on Thursday.

Former FBI Director James Comey has told the Senate intelligence committee he won’t be constrained in discussing his conversations with President Donald Trump, Chairman Richard Burr said Monday.

The former Federal Bureau of Investigation chief has reportedly wrote in a memo that Trump asked him to shut down the FBI’s probe into Flynn, who is also one of Trump’s top aides during the campaign.

Trump fired Comey as he was busy heading an investigation into the Republican president’s ties with the Kremlin during the 2016 campaign and transition.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders says President Trump “will not exert executive privilege” to stop ex-FBI chief James Comey from testisfying.

Top White House surrogates have left open the option that Trump could invoke executive privilege to prevent Comey from testifying Thursday. “The tone, the exact words that were spoken and the context are so important and that’s what we lack right now and we can only get that by talking to those directly involved”, she said.White House press secretary Sean Spicer would not rule it out. Allan Lichtman, a professor at American University who predicted Trump’s election, said that Trump’s firing of Comey was “much more serious” than Richard Nixon’s Watergate scandal and would give immediate grounds for Trump to be impeached for obstruction of justice.

US intelligence officials have said Russian Federation tried to interfere in the election to sway the vote in Trump’s favor, a charge the Kremlin has repeatedly denied.

And the president labeled Comey a “showboat” and a “grandstander” during an interview in May with NBC News.

Short was also asked about the president’s constant tweeting, which has repeatedly distracted from the White House’s planned agenda, including this week’s focus on infrastructure investments to fix the nation’s crumbling roads, bridges and airports. These memos are expected to be a key focus of Comey’s testimony before Congress. Mr. Trump has denied that he did so, but said it would not have been wrong if he had.

In a doozy of an interview in May, Donald Trump told Lester Holt he’d asked Comey a few times, when Comey still was FBI director, whether he was under investigation, and had been assured he was not.