President Donald Trump won’t try to stop former FBI Director James Comey from testifying to the Senate this week about investigations of Russian meddling in the U.S. election that could touch on Trump as well as his current and former associates.

Donald Trump will not use presidential powers to prevent ex-FBI director James Comey from testifying to Congress later this week, the White House has said.

Comey, ousted last month amid a federal investigation into connections between Russian Federation and the Trump campaign, is set to testify before Congress next week in a highly anticipated hearing that could shed new light on his private conversations with the president in the weeks before the firing.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.

Comey is set to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday in a hearing that will likely shed light on his conversations and interactions with Trump.

Trump fired Comey in May, with different rationale arising from the White House as to why Trump sacked the Federal Bureau of Investigation director.

If Trump had asserted executive privilege over Comey, it would have likely created the perception that the administration was seeking to hide information about the FBI’s Russian Federation investigation.

White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders made the announcement on Monday, ending rumors that the president would attempt to block him from testifying before Congress despite warnings that such a measure would fail.

Trump told NBC News he believed Comey to be a “showboat” and “grandstander”.

Comey’s testimony is scheduled to begin at 10am eastern time and will be streamed online by PBS NewsHour (you can also watch PBS’s stream here, on the player above) and C-SPAN. Allan Lichtman, a professor at American University who predicted Trump’s election, said that Trump’s firing of Comey was “much more serious” than Richard Nixon’s Watergate scandal and would give immediate grounds for Trump to be impeached for obstruction of justice.