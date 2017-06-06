Trump won’t prevent ex-FBI chief Comey from testifying

Comey will be testifying in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee about his investigation into Russia’s involvement in the presidential election and what he discovered before President Trump fired him last month.

“Anybody with press chops looks at this and they’re fearful there’s not a path to succeed”, said Sara Fagen, former White House political director for George W. Bush.

USA presidents in the past have invoked executive privilege to keep their conversations with top aides secret.

Lawmakers in both parties have urged Trump to allow Comey to testify publicly.

But experts have said any attempt to assert executive privilege over Comey’s expected testimony would be on shaky ground legally, largely because he is no longer a government employee. “You don’t do that I think by invoking executive privilege on a conversation you had apparently with nobody else in the room”.

On Monday morning, Trump upended the White House’s week with a blitz of statements delivered via Twitter.

A few weeks later, the day after Trump pushed out Michael Flynn, his national security adviser, who had provided misleading accounts of a phone call with Russia’s ambassador, the president asked Comey to drop the investigation into Flynn, according to notes taken contemporaneously by Comey and read to a New York Times reporter.

Flynn was sacked after less than a month because of revelations that he misled Vice President Mike Pence about his communications with Russia’s ambassador to the United States.

The decision to break into regularly scheduled programming for a Congressional hearing is unusual for broadcasters, indicating the incredibly high level of public interest in what Comey may or may not say regarding his interactions with President Donald Trump.

Later, he was given an official dismissal letter from Trump, that said, in part: “While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau”. Investigations into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election and possible collusion with Trump campaign aides are ongoing.

Trump tweeted on May 12: “James Comey better hope that there are no “tapes” of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!” “This White House will continue to be on offense and on defense”.