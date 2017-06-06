Turkey offers to help resolve Gulf-Qatar row: Minister

Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates made no demands of Qatar as their decision plunged the global travel hub into chaos and ignited the biggest diplomatic crisis in the Gulf since the 1991 war against Iraq. Emirates, in a separate statement, said its suspension of flights to Qatar begins on Tuesday, June 6.

It accused Qatar of supporting what it described as Iranian-backed militants in its restive and largely Shi’ite Muslim-populated Eastern region of Qatif and in Bahrain.

SPA said Saudi Arabia has taken this “crucial action as a result of serious violations by the authorities in Doha, privately and publicly, over the past years to encourage dissent and sectarianism in the Kingdom”.

The countries all ordered their citizens out of Qatar and gave Qataris overseas 14 days to return home to their peninsular nation, whose only land border is with Saudi Arabia.

It specifically mentioned Qatar’s alleged support of the Muslim Brotherhood and Daesh extremists. Qatar was also expelled from the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen. “Flights to Europe will most likely be rerouted through Iran and Turkey”.

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry accused Qatar of taking an “antagonist approach” toward Cairo and said “all attempts to stop it from supporting terrorist groups failed”. Its Gulf Arab neighbors responded by blocking Qatari-based media, including Al-Jazeera.

The Emirates cut ties and gave diplomats 48 hours to leave the country, citing their “support, funding and embrace of terrorist, extremist and sectarian organizations”, WAM said. Central Command officials and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gulf Arab states and Egypt have already long resented Qatar’s support for Islamists, especially the Muslim Brotherhood which they regard as a unsafe political enemy.

In Sydney, Tillerson said he didn’t believe the diplomatic crisis would affect the war against the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria.

Amid the rift, Iran blamed the regional crisis on the US President’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia.

Dubai-based budget carrier flydubai said on Monday it would suspend flights to and from Doha from Tuesday after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) severed ties with Qatar.

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday he was saddened by a rift between Qatar and other Arab states, and called for dialogue to resolve the dispute.

“Countries may of course have some issues, but dialogue must continue under every circumstance for problems to be resolved peacefully”.

Qatar’s foreign minister says Kuwait is trying to mediate and solve a diplomatic crisis that has seen Arab nations cut off diplomatic ties.

Commenting on the decision by a number of Arab and Islamic nations, the Kremlin said on Monday that it is in Russia’s interest to have a “stable and peaceful” situation in the Gulf. Yemen’s internationally backed government, which no longer holds its capital and large portions of the war-torn country, also cut relations with Qatar, as did the Maldives and one of conflict-ridden Libya’s competing governments.

“There is no challenge arising out of this for us”.

“No airspace restrictions have been declared so far”.

Bahrain’s Gulf Air said it will also suspend flights to and from Doha from Monday night, according to a statement.

Qatar Airways, too, said on its official website that it had suspended all flights to Saudi Arabia. Doha-based satellite news network Al-Jazeera reported trucks carrying food had begun lining up on the Saudi side of the border, apparently stranded.