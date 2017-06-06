Tweets may undermine Trump’s goal

In a series of tweets, Trump insisted the policy was a “travel ban”, despite efforts by members of his staff to distance the White House from the politically-charged term.

Critics of President Donald Trump’s stalled travel ban say he may have undercut the government’s defense of the measure when he bashed the Justice Department for asking the Supreme Court to review a “watered-down” version of the ban.

But Trump signed that very watered-down version after withdrawing the original travel ban, Rove said.

The President’s tweets managed to suggest there were no differences between the two executive orders. That order is now facing its own legal challenges.

That’s the lawyer who represents the president at the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court would not be the body to enact a ban; they are merely weighing whether Trump’s order can pass constitutional muster.

“The President’s tweets may help encourage his base, but they can’t help him in court”, said Jonathan Adler, a professor at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

Critics suing the government, including states and civil rights groups, say there is little national security justification for the move and the ban is discriminatory against Muslims.

The high court is expected to decide in a few weeks whether to hear the case, perhaps in the fall, and also whether to allow Trump’s order to take effect.

Federal courts ultimately ruled against the ban, often seizing upon the President’s own statements during the campaign – page after page – to hold that the executive order amounted to a Muslim ban in violation of the Constitution’s Establishment Clause.

The lawyer for the challengers in the Ninth Circuit pointed to Trump ” s tweets as evidence that the ban is discriminatory.

“In any event we are EXTREME VETTING people coming into the U.S.in order to help keep our country safe”.

Conservatives, meanwhile, were warning the tweets could undermine the administration’s legal case.

Conway, married to White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway, revived his own near dormant Twitter account Monday morning to warn Trump that while presidential tweets may “make some ppl feel better”, they won’t help his Justice Department “get 5 votes in Scotus, which actually matter”. NY lawyer George T. Conway III, whose wife is White House aide Kellyanne Conway, wrote that online statements “may make some ppl feel better”, but won’t help win a Supreme Court majority.

“I don’t think we should roll out the red carpet to the president of the United States of America in the circumstances where his policies go against everything we stand for”, Khan said.”When you have a special relationship it is no different from when you have got a close mate”.

The executive order banned new visas from being issued to people from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days and also sought to halt issuances of new refugee admissions from around the world for 120 days.

Moments later, Trump said the government should be pushing for his original travel ban, not the current “watered-down version”. The move caused widespread disruptions at global airports and protests from Muslims, rights groups and others.

Trump’s latest tweets will provide those challenging the ban more examples of post-election remarks and a stronger case that Trump’s revised travel ban had the same goal as the original version.

“He took out a Twitter gun and shot himself four times”, Rove said Monday on Fox News Channel’s “The Story with Martha McCallum“.