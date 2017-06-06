Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA) Stake Maintained by RBO & Co. LLC

The firm owned 322,083 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 89.0% in the first quarter.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc is a media and entertainment company. The stock of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, December 14 by Brean Capital. CQS Cayman LP purchased a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox during the third quarter valued at $4,874,000. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 3.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. ABR value is precisely based on brokerage recommendations, where out of 11 brokerage recommendations 6 rate Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) stock a Strong Buy, 0 rate the stocks of the company a Buy, 5 rate Hold, 0 rate Sell and 0 recommend a Strong Sell. Its last month’s stock price volatility remained 1.6% which for the week approaches 2.33%. The stock’s current distance from 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA20) is 1.14% where SMA50 and SMA200 are -5.91% and -0.67% respectively. Chimerix, Inc. (CMRX) has made its way to a 12-month decline of -1.8%. The company has a market cap of $51.26B and its 12 month revenue was nearly $28.40B. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. (NASDAQ:FOXA) shares were last seen up 0.40% at $27.93, which is 21.32% higher than the previous trading session. Sprint Corporation has a 34.12B market cap and its past year revenues were 33.35B. On average, analysts anticipate that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc will post $1.94 EPS for the current year. Also, the number of investment managers holding Fox Entertainment Group Inc in their top 10 positions decreased from 8 to 7 for a decrease of 1. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of USA & worldwide copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.themarketsdaily.com/2017/06/05/twenty-first-century-fox-inc-foxa-shares-sold-by-todd-asset-management-llc-updated.html.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ FOX) traded down 1.05% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.31. As per Wednesday, February 3, the company rating was maintained by Topeka Capital Markets. More interesting news about Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Twenty-First Century Fox Enters Oversold Territory” published on May 08, 2017 as well as Reuters.com’s news article titled: “Twenty-First Century Fox misses Wall Street sales target” with publication date: May 10, 2017. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Twenty-First Century Fox presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.35. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $32.60.