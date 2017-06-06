Twitch Prime Expands to Over 200 Countries and Territories

The hugely popular Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds is getting a new line of skins this week, developer Bluehole announced today.

If you’re itching to dress your battle royale murderer in a cloth mask, you don’t have to wait long: the rewards will be redeemable from June 9 on the Twitch Prime page.

And yeah, they’re pretty stylish.

If you’re a Twitch Prime member, you’ll soon be able to get some new and exclusive skins in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. Of course, the Twitch apparel features a subtle nod to Twitch purple, with paint-splattered jeans and a Twitch logo-branded balaclava.

The list of 200 countries and territories, available here, represents numerous same places where Amazon launched Prime Video as a standalone service in December, with the exception of Mexico, India, and Japan. And today, it’s available in a whole bunch of countries.

Twitch Prime was already available in the United States, Canada, Italy, France, Germany, Belgium, Austria, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

This new giveaway coincides with a major expansion of the Twitch Prime service.

“Players across the globe can now sign up to enjoy a premium experience on Twitch Prime that includes free in-game content and digital games, and Twitch-specific benefits such as ad-free viewing, an expanded set of chat emotes and colors, a Twitch channel subscription every 30 days and more”. “Given its success, parts of our global community have been asking when it would be available in their regions”.