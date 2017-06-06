Two London attackers named by police

The three men, who wore fake suicide vests, were shot to death by police.

Neighbors in Barking told CNN that they had recognized Butt as one of the three dead attackers from Saturday night.

Police said in a statement on Monday that British police and intelligence agencies were familiar with 27-year-old Khuram Shazad Butt, a British citizen born in Pakistan. “He also used the name Rachid Elkhdar, with a different date of birth of 31.7.91”.

May insisted London police were happy with their resources, while counter-terrorism budgets had been protected and the number of armed officers had increased. She said police know the identity of the three attackers but will not release them yet because of the ongoing investigation.

The men were armed with knives and then left their vehicle to stab “numerous people” in the area of nearby Borough Market, police said.

Christine Archibald, 30, from Castlegar, British Columbia, was the first person to be named as killed in Saturday’s attacks in London.

Seven people were killed in Saturday’s onslaught and 48 injured were taken to hospital. Met Police said two of the 12 arrested have been released.

Eleven people are being held after police raids in Barking on Sunday.

According to the BBC, this attack differs from the one in Manchester Arena because creating a bomb requires sophisticated technical skill and operating vans and knives does not.

May blamed “evil” Islamist ideology and vowed to crack down on extremist content online, warning that attackers were “copying one another”.

Most of the London Underground stations reopened in the neighbourhood where the attack took place, allowing normal life and commerce to resume after more than 24 hours of lockdown.

Mrs May said a terrorist attack was highly likely.

Security had already become a battleground issue ahead of Thursday’s general election following the Manchester bombing last month, in which 22 people were killed as they left an Ariana Grande concert.

The capital’s police chief, Cressida Dick, said investigators had seized “a huge amount of forensic material” from the van.

The third perpetrator has yet to be identified by the Metropolitan Police.

May said Monday that Britain’s counterterrorism operations are fully funded, but London Mayor Sadiq Khan – a Labour figure – said cuts to police have been draconian.

The Express newspaper said it had decided not to name “Abz”, but that he had appeared in a television documentary posing with an Islamic State flag.

The two visited the sights in and around London Bridge but chose to head back to their hotel room early on Saturday evening to rest for their Sunday flight home, leaving only 12 minutes before terrorists struck.

“We spoke about a particular attack that happened and, like most radicals, he had a justification for anything – everything and anything”. “You end up with a war in the streets… not a good thing”, he said at the time.

“I did my bit. but the authorities didn’t do their bit”. The bridge and surrounding roads have also reopened.