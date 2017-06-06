Two of the three London Bridge terrorists are named

Police are searching four houses in Barking and have made 12 arrests as part of their investigation into the atrocity.

The events unfolded Saturday night around 10 p.m. when a van mowed down pedestrians along the London Bridge.

“If me having a gin and tonic with my friends and flirting with handsome men, hanging out with brilliant women, is what offends these people so much, I’m going to do it more, not less”, he said.

“There’s an election on Thursday, that’s the chance”, he said, citing an “appalling” cut in police staffing levels. London is one of a number of USA embassies around the world without an ambassador due to delays in appointments that President Trump blames on “obstructionist” Democrat lawmakers.

Authorities warned after the bombing that a further attack could be imminent, and police said their efforts to find out if the bomber had accomplices could be compromised.

“We have protected counter-terrorism policing budgets, we have also provided funding for an increase in the number of armed police officers”, she said.

Dignitaries attend a vigil to remember the victims of the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market, at Potters Field Park, in central London, Britain, June 5, 2017. A similar situation is playing out in London after the ride-hailing service charged customers caught up in a recent terror attack more for rides to safety. “If we don’t get smart it will only get worse”.

“May the Holy Spirit grant peace to the whole world”, he said. Luckily she had a full fridge.

“I think Londoners have pulled together like we always do and have handled this well, even though we all feel the pain”.

U.S. President Donald Trump accused London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Monday of making a “pathetic excuse” over one of his comments following the attack that killed seven people in London on Saturday night.

The attackers, who were wearing fake suicide bomb vests, were shot dead by eight officers after police opened fire with a hail of 50 bullets.

“While our pain will never diminish it is important for us to all carry on with our lives in direct opposition to those who would try to destroy us”.

– Barking resident Erica Gasperri said she had reported Butt to police after she saw him teaching local children about Islam and showing them how to pray.

– A source briefed by an Irish counterterrorism official told CNN that one of the London attackers had a connection to Ireland after state media reports that an Irish ID card was found on the body of one of the London attackers.

Donald Trump has launched a fresh attack on London mayor Sadiq Khan, hours after Theresa May suggested the US President was wrong to criticise him. Seven people were killed and dozens injured.