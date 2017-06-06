Two of Three London Attackers Named by British Police

British police have identified two of the three men behind Saturday night’s terror attack in London as 27-year-old Khuram Shazad Butt and 30-year-old Rachid Redouane. Police were not yet releasing the names of the dead, but thousands of people gathered at Potters Field, across from the Tower Bridge and the medieval Tower of London, to pay tribute to the victims.

National counter-terrorism police chief Mark Rowley named two of the three slain assailants as Khuram Butt and Rachid Redouane, revealing that Butt had been known to security services.

Ten others who were arrested in the east London neighborhood of Barking, where the two named suspects had lived, remained in custody. “However, there was no intelligence to suggest that this attack was being planned and the investigation had been prioritized accordingly”, British police said in a statement.

In an appearance on NBC’s “Today Show”, Conway said people should pay attention to what the president is doing, saying people in England had tried to inform authorities about the terrorists before the attacks happened.

However, Sadiq Khan did not reply to Trump’s attack but instead a spokesman for the mayor said that Khan “has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks urging Londoners not to be alarmed when they saw more police – including armed officers – on the streets”. Prime Minister Theresa May called an emergency security cabinet session Sunday to deal with the crisis. “He kept talking about the Islamic State”.

Britain’s response to the terror threat must change, she said, after the three attacks which in total left 34 dead and some 200 injured. The 42-year-old mother of three was working at a local school when she noticed Butt, who was also known as Abu Mohamed, meeting with local children and trying to draw them into his radicalism.

Most of the London Underground stations that had been shuttered after the attack were reopened, and some residents who had been cooped up inside emerged for the first time since the violence.

The sister of a missing 32-year-old man said Monday her brother is believed to have died in the attack.

Eight officers fired their weapons and the attackers were killed eight minutes after police were called to the scene.

Some of the 48 people injured are in a “critical” condition, London Mayor Sadiq Khan told reporters Sunday in comments broadcast by the BBC.

“Over the last seven years, we as a city have lost 600 million pounds ($775 million) from our budget”, he said.

Security had already become a battleground issue ahead of Thursday’s general election following the Manchester bombing last month, in which 22 people were killed as they left an Ariana Grande concert.

She said providing more firearms for London police wouldn’t be a sensible solution to the increased tempo of attacks, saying the strategy of having special mobile units of heavily armed officers is effective. It wasn’t clear if that man was Butt, Redouane or the yet-unnamed third attacker.

May has said the three attacks – including one on Parliament in March – weren’t connected in any operational sense but were linked by what she called the “perverted ideology” of extremist Islam.

Dick said Monday the attack was “ghastly”, but that Londoners are pulling together and refusing to be cowed by extremists. Besides the dead, dozens more were wounded by the men, who wore fake suicide vests to make themselves look even more imposing.