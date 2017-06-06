U.S. cities, states defy Trump

“I do think the refusal to acknowledge climate change as a serious problem facing the United States and the world, as well as the reckless decision to pull out of the Paris Agreement, does risk alienating moderate Republicans and Independents”, Konisky told CNBC in an email. The two wrote a letter to Energy Secretary Rick Perry saying that maintaining the commitment to the agreement and to U.S. leadership on climate change will help protect future generations.

Donald Trump believes that the agreement is unfair to the USA and will require eliminating crucial American jobs in coal and oil.

Climate Interactive found that by not following through on its Paris climate commitment, the United States would spew an additional 1.4 gigatons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere each year through 2025, as compared with the USA following through on its commitment.

The most blunt rebuke, however, came from Italy, France and Germany in a joint statement. “The Paris agreement is here to stay and the 29 articles of the Paris agreement are not to be renegotiated”, he said Friday. The Dominican Sisters of Peace call on President Trump to reconsider his decision, which, if implemented, will have long-term negative effects on the health of the planet.

Among other things, the French video says that the $3bn (£2.3bn) that former US Presdent Barack Obama pledged to the Green Climate Fund is “less per capita than many other countries including Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Sweden”. Plus, if nothing else, it means we’re talking about climate change again.

Montreal mayor Denis Coderre was also among those denouncing Trump’s action, and Montreal City Hall, like many other local capitals, was lit in green Thursday night to show solidarity with the climate change agreement.

Following Trump’s announcement in the Rose Garden, senior Trump administration officials tasked with briefing reporters also said that they had not spoken to the president about his personal views on climate change.

US Vice-President Mike Pence stood by his boss, saying: “What the world witnessed was an American president putting America first”. Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, and Disney’s CEO, Bob Iger, have both resigned from the council and it is possible others may follow. “Climate change is real”.

The question is to what extent the next government will lead the charge for a clean and renewable future.

More than 80 city mayors, including Los Angeles, Chicago, Austin and New Orleans, announced plans for their individual cities to adopt the Paris Climate Agreement.

Even the Mayor of Pittsburgh has spoken out to support the Agreement, a city which Trump cited would be harmed by the global agreement. He added that Mr Trump was giving coal mining communities “false hope”.