U.S. governors, mayors, businesses, commit to Paris climate pact goals

In explaining his decision to leave the Paris accord, Trump said it would cost the USA millions of jobs and trillions of dollars in lost GDP over the next decade. The Paris Accord is necessary to bring together the nations of the world in order to combat climate change.

The Paris accord commits countries to holding global temperature rises to “well below” 2C above pre-industrial levels, which will require global emissions to be cut to net zero by the second half of the century.

“For Americans and those in the world community looking for strong leadership on climate issues, this action is deeply discouraging”.

Iran on Sunday joined the worldwide chorus of criticism against US President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, saying it would further isolate the United States.

The governors took to Twitter to spread the word of their commitment to the U.S. Climate Alliance. “Trump may have inadvertently done us a tiny favor this week, because the problem with climate change is that it’s always felt so abstract, impersonal, and far off into the future”.

After the USA withdrawal from the Paris deal sparked pledges of money and solidarity, Figueres said via Twitter Friday, “Thank you Trump”.

In the US, it is local and state governments, along with businesses, that are primarily responsible for the dramatic decrease in greenhouse gas emissions in recent years. Iger joined Tesla’s Elon Musk and corporate leaders from Google and Amazon in condemning Trump’s decision.

The accord “would undermine our economy, hamstring our workers, weaken our sovereignty…”, Mr. Trump, who had campaigned in the 2016 election promising to pull out from it, said.

“It’s something I think that we can be proud of, and that was done in the absence of the Paris agreement“, he added. Anger, fear, worry and pity for the those who will feel the effects of Trump’s reckless decision.

EPA Director Scott Pruitt said Friday that he and the president never discussed what his views were on whether climate change is real.

But the Paris agreement is not as polarising as other climate change issues, and a recent poll by Yale University found that nearly half of Mr Trump’s supporters think the U.S. should take part in the agreement. And India and China are likely to reduce global carbon emissions by 2 to 3 billion tons more than they’d anticipated just past year.